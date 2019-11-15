Chinese and Australian militaries hold 22nd defense strategic dialogue

SYDNEY, Nov. 15 (Chinamil) -- The 22nd defense strategic dialogue between China and Australia was held in Victoria Barracks, Sydney on November 14, which is co-chaired by General Li Zuocheng, member of China’s Central Military Commission (CMC) and Chief of the CMC Joint Staff Department, General Angus Campbell, Chief of the Defense Force of Australia, and Mr. Greg Moriarty, Secretary of the Australian Department of Defense. The two sides exchanged in-depth views on the bilateral military relations and issues of common concern.

General Li said, Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Australia successfully in 2014, and leaders from both sides jointly declared that they would upgrade the China-Australia relations toward the comprehensive strategic partnership, opening a new chapter in bilateral relations. The military relations between China and Australia play an important and positive role in bilateral ties.

In recent years, the two militaries have earnestly implemented the crucial consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, deepened and expanded the exchanges and cooperation and maintained a sound momentum. China is willing to work together with Australia to continuously deepen strategic mutual trust, enhance the communication and cooperation in such fields as high-level mutual visits, mechanism construction, joint exercise and training, and personal training.

The Australian side expressed that Australia is committed to developing the constructive relations between the two militaries and two countries, and hoped that both sides can promote the bilateral ties toward a more positive direction. The defense strategic dialogue between Australia and China is the most important part in the Australian military's defense consultation mechanism, and the Australian side attaches great importance to it and expects to reach positive results with the Chinese side, so as to contribute more positive factors to the further development of the bilateral military relations.

General Li also met with Linda Reynolds, Minister of Defense of Australia, in Canberra on November 13.