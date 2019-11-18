Chinese medical team provide free eye surgeries to Nepali patients

KATHMANDU, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese medical team have provided free cataract surgeries to over 50 Nepali patients in the last two days here as part of the programs to strengthen medical cooperations between the two countries.

The medical team under China's Shenzhen Chaoqing Charity conducted the surgeries, the fifth of its kind, at the Manmohan Memorial Hospital on Saturday and Sunday and members of the federal parliament and other Nepali officials joined the Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Hou Yanqi to visit the patients at the ward on Sunday evening.

Among many, Purna Lal Maharjun, 83, who is from town of Kirtipur, received the surgery on Sunday morning. In a brief interaction with the Chinese ambassador, Maharjan thanked China for making his vision clear and sharper.

"I had a problem in my left eye since months. I am able to see clear everything now. I am very happy to receive free operation by the Chinese doctors, " Maharjan shared his happiness with Xinhua from his bed.

Not just Purna Lal, but his wife of same age Asta Maya Maharjan, who was sleeping on the adjoining bed, also underwent cataract surgery on the same morning.

"Both my in-laws had eye-sight problem, thus they used to wear glasses. Today, both had operation together and can see clear again. China is a helpful neighbor," their daughter-in-law Renu Maharjan told Xinhua.

The Chinese ambassador said that China has been sending medical teams to Nepal and also has been providing various training and scholarships to the medical workers.

China would continue to promote medical cooperation with Nepal, she said.

According to Arniko Society, co-organizer of the event, as part of the medical cooperation program, the Chinese charity has already helped more than 300 Nepalese patients to regain eyesight and has conducted free eye check-ups of thousands of others since the first such free eye operation service camp was held in 2014.

Expressing gratitude to the Chinese organization, hospital chairman Rajendra Pandey said that the free camp has highly befitted the people from families with low incomes, who can not afford timely treatment.

"China has been helping us in different sectors for our economic development and prosperity. This free camp is one of the examples," said parliament member Pampha Bhusal.