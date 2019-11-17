PLA officers and men join clean-up after Hong Kong protests

Dozens of officers and men from the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Hong Kong Garrison were seen on the streets of Kowloon Tong Saturday afternoon to help clean up road barricades and debris deliberately left by protesters to interrupt traffic.

Dressed in shorts and t-shirts, the troops dismantled roadblocks with bare hands and put bricks into red buckets at the roadside.

In 2018, servicemen from the PLA Hong Kong garrison were also involved in a clean-up operation to help remove toppled trees from along MacLehose Trail in New Territories after Typhoon Mangkhut swept through the city in September 2018.