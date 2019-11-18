CHINATop Stories

China's aircraft carrier passes through Taiwan Strait

Source
Xinhuanet
Editor
Xu Yi
Time
2019-11-18 13:36:08

BEIJING, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese aircraft carrier passed through the Taiwan Strait on Sunday to conduct scientific research tests and routine training in relevant waters of the South China Sea, according to a spokesperson for the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy.

The organization of the cross-regional tests and training of the homemade aircraft carrier is a normal arrangement in the process of aircraft carrier construction, is not aimed at any specific target and has nothing to do with the current situation, spokesperson Cheng Dewei said.

