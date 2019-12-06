Xinjiang's righteous measure against terrorism

BEIJING, Dec. 4 (Xinhua) -- The education and training efforts in Xinjiang are a righteous and innovative measure taken by authorities to eradicate the root causes of terrorism and religious extremism and stop violent terrorist activities from happening.

Such efforts, in line with the basic principles clearly defined in the relevant international conventions and initiatives, have also contributed to the global actions against terrorism and extremism, demonstrating China's firm commitment in this regard.

For quite some time, terrorism and religious extremism plagued swaths of Xinjiang, victimizing innocent civilians and police and endangering social stability and ethnic unity.

Drawing experience from other countries and taking into consideration the local conditions, the local authorities in Xinjiang set up vocational education and training centers to help people who are deceived by or have even joined terrorist forces and committed minor offenses to get rid of extremist ideologies, through courses including Mandarin Chinese, law, vocational skills and de-radicalization.

Preventative in nature, the measure has been practiced in line with the spirit and requirements of the rule of law in China. It tackles both the symptoms and root causes of terrorism and extremism while fully respecting and protecting human rights in line with law and international practice.

Far from being what some Western politicians or media outlets called "concentration camps," the training and education centers serve as a fresh starting point for trainees to emancipate their minds, acquire professional skills and improve their future prospects.

Vocational education and training have proved an effective tool in fighting terrorism and extremism.

No terrorist incidents have occurred in Xinjiang for three years. Local people have gained a stronger sense of security and happiness. And the region has attracted a soaring number of tourists, with nearly 200 million in the first 10 months of 2019, up 43 percent year on year.

These changes have been witnessed first-hand by journalists and diplomats from different countries who visited Xinjiang over the past year.

After visiting vocational education and training centers in Xinjiang and talking with trainees face-to-face, they have gained a better understanding of the urgency, necessity, legitimacy and rationality of carrying out the measure.

At the global level, China's efforts to end terrorism in Xinjiang have won increasing recognition and support.

In March this year, the 46th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) adopted a resolution commending China's efforts in providing care to its Muslim citizens.

In July, ambassadors from more than 50 countries to the UN Office in Geneva co-signed a letter to the president of the UN Human Rights Council and High Commissioner for Human Rights, praising China for its respect and protection of human rights in fighting terrorism and de-radicalization.

These actions have shown the broad support of the international community on the education and training efforts in Xinjiang. Defamatory and baseless accusations brought by some countries against China are a fool's errand and will not garner support.