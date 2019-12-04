Chinese peacekeeping contingent to Mali rotates its troops in Menaka

(File Photo)

By Gao Song

GAO, Mali, Dec. 4 (ChinaMil) -- The Chinese 7th peacekeeping engineering contingent to Mali began to rotate its members between the super camp in Gao and camp in Menaka since December 2, local time.

The new batch of 33 engineering peacekeepers will take helicopters of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) to the mission area in Menaka to replace their predecessors who had worked there for five months. They will continue the engineering tasks such as reinforcing defensive facilities and building prefabricated barracks assigned by the MINUSMA.

As a key town in eastern Mali, Menaka is about 300 kilometers away from Gao and suffers a complicated security situation. Just recently, several terrorist attacks took place there. In 2016, according to the request of the MINUSMA, the Chinese peacekeeping engineering contingent in Mali began to dispatch members to Menaka.