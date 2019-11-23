CMC vice chairman Xu Qiliang meets with Kissinger

General Xu Qiliang (R), vice chairman of China's Central Military Commission (CMC), meets with former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger (L), who is in China to attend the second New Economy Forum in Beijing on November 22, 2019. (mod.gov.cn/ Photo by Li Xiaowei)

BEIJING, Nov. 23 (ChinaMil) -- General Xu Qiliang, Vice Chairman of China's Central Military Commission (CMC), met with Henry Kissinger, former U.S. Secretary of State, who came to China for the second New Economy Forum in Beijing on Friday.

Gen. Xu said that Kissinger is an important promoter and witness of the development of China-US relations and has played an important and positive role at the key juncture in China-US relations.

The progress of China-US diplomatic relations in the past 40 years has proved that the essence and prospect of relations between the two countries should be mutual respect, seeking common ground while shelving differences and win-win cooperation, Gen. Xu said.

He stated that the military-to-military relations should become a "stabilizer" of Sino-US relations, and the two sides should strengthen strategic communication, properly resolve differences, especially prevent misunderstanding and miscalculation, and jointly push the relationships between the two nations and two militaries in the right direction.

Kissinger appreciated the great achievements in development made by China under the wise leadership of the Chinese leaders. In the present world, there are both threats and opportunities, some people hold the view that the US and China are rivals, we cannot let it go viral, Kissinger said.

History and reality have proven that for both the US and China, neither side can afford to treat the other as an adversary, so the two countries should work together for common development and maintain world peace and stability, Kissinger said.