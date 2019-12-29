CPC leadership meeting stresses staying true to Party's founding mission

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, presides over a meeting convened by the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and delivers an important speech. The meeting themed "staying true to our founding mission" was held from Thursday to Friday. (Xinhua/Li Xueren)

BEIJING, Dec. 27 (Xinhua) -- A meeting convened by the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee has underlined efforts to always preserve the political character of Chinese Communists and keep forging ahead.

The two-day meeting of criticism and self-criticism, which ended Friday, stressed that members of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee must take the lead in making "staying true to our founding mission" a lifelong task.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, presided over the meeting and delivered an important speech.

The meeting began with reviewing a report on the implementation of the eight-point decision on improving conduct by the Political Bureau in 2019 and another report on addressing the practice of formalities for formalities' sake.

Afterward, Political Bureau members spoke one by one, examining themselves in aspects such as ideals and convictions, political integrity, sense of responsibility, and serving the people.

The meeting noted that it is a major political task for the entire Party to arm itself with Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era and put it into practice.

The meeting stressed upholding Xi's position as the core of the CPC Central Committee and the whole Party, as well as the authority of the CPC Central Committee and its centralized, unified leadership, saying that it is the fundamental political guarantee for socialism with Chinese characteristics for a new era to achieve continous progress.

The meeting noted that the campaign of "staying true to our founding mission," being held at the right time as the People's Republic of China celebrated its 70th founding anniversary and the CPC is about to celebrate its centenary, produced significant results and were broadly endorsed by the people.

It pointed out that the fundamental reason behind the remarkable achievements of the CPC over the past nearly 100 years is that the Party always stays true to its original aspiration and founding mission, which is to seek happiness for the Chinese people and rejuvenation for the Chinese nation.

In his speech, Xi summarized the self-assessment remarks by members of the Political Bureau and demanded further efforts to implement the eight-point decision on improving conduct and address the practice of formalities for formalities' sake.

Xi called on Party members to stick to their noble ideals and convictions, and urge Party officials to take the stance of the people and preserve their sense of mission.

Noting that both China and the world are in the midst of profound and complex changes, Xi underscored the urgency to make greater efforts in institutional building of the state and capacity building for governance.

To make the institutions work, leading officials should set a good example, Xi stressed, adding that members of the Political Bureau must take the lead in resolutely upholding the authority and centralized, unified leadership of the CPC Central Committee, implementing the systems of the Party and the country, and carrying out the major policies and decisions of the CPC Central Committee.

Xi demanded the Political Bureau members make continuous efforts to purify themselves and be strict with their behaviors, as well as the conduct of their family members, friends and staff.