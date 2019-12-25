China to set up chemical safety testing and identification laboratories network

The academic seminar is under way. (Photo by the organizer)

By Wang Jun and Shao Longfei

GUANGZHOU, Dec. 25 (ChinaMil) -- The academic seminar on "Construction of National Laboratory Network for Chemical Safety Testing and Identification” was held from December 21 to 23 in Guangzhou， south China. It was jointly organized by a national key laboratory of the Chemical Defense Research Institute under the PLA Academy of Military Science, and China National Analytical Center, Guangzhou (NACC).

Over 100 military and civil experts and scholars from more than 20 top domestic laboratories attended the seminar. Under the theme of "Jointly build a national network system for chemical safety testing and identification laboratories", the seminar aimed to study the current situation and tasks of chemical safety in China and explore how to promote the establishment of a national network for China’s chemical safety testing and identification laboratories.

During the three-day event, experts and scholars carried out in-depth discussions on the connotation of the national laboratory network, the operation and development of domestic and foreign laboratories, etc., and submitted 23 theses and reports from different angles.

They reached a consensus on the establishment of a national network system as one of the keys to solving the problems exposed in chemical disaster relief, including scattered resources inconvenient to use, insufficient emergency response capabilities, and poor organization and coordination.

To this end, experts suggested that the building of such a network system should be accelerated, and joint efforts should be made to enhance the nationwide chemical safety testing and identification capability.

The website of Chemical Safety Analysis Laboratory Network (CSALN) was initially established and launched in the seminar.

In recent years, as an important part of promoting the national chemical safety project, the Chemical Defense Research Institute of the PLA Academy of Military Science has carried out relevant studies on ”Construction of National Laboratory Network for Chemical Safety Testing and Identification”, which were highly valued by the government and supported by high-end national think tank projects.