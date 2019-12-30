China-Tanzania "Sincere Partners-2019" military training kicks off in Tanzania



The participating officers and soldiers of the China-Tanzania joint military training “Sincere Partners-2019” exchange drone operation experience during the training break on Dec. 26. (Photo by Wu Keru, PLA Daily)

DAR ES SALAAM, Dec. 30 -- The opening ceremony of the 25-day-long China-Tanzania joint military training, code-named “Sincere Partners-2019”, was held at a comprehensive training center in Tanzania on December 23, 2019.

Over 300 personnel including Major General He Xinchong, Chinese chief military expert in Tanzania, Major General Alfred Kapinga, the head of training and operations of the Tanzania People's Defense Force (TPDF), the participating military members from China and Tanzania as well as representatives of troops from the comprehensive training center, attended the ceremony.

Major General Kapinga said in his speech that the joint training, code-named “sincere partners”, highlighted the deep friendship and close cooperation between the two sides since the 1960s.

Senior Colonel Shen Hanjiang, commander of Chinese participating troops and deputy chief of staff of the PLA 73rd Group Army, said in his speech that this joint training is another promotion of cooperation and exchange between the two armed forces following “Beyond 2014” China-Tanzania Marine Corps joint training, and is also the first joint training involving the land forces of both sides.

After the opening ceremony, both sides’ participating troops demonstrated weapons and equipment o each other. It is learnt that the joint training will last about 25 days, which mainly includes the exchange of combat experience and skills, joint actual-troop drill and command post exercise. During the joint training, the participating troops will also carry out some colorful cultural and sports friendship activities.