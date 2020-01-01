Highlights of Chinese President Xi Jinping's 2020 New Year speech

Chinese President Xi Jinping has delivered a New Year speech in which he reviewed the achievements of 2019 and extended New Year wishes for 2020.

The following are some highlights:

High-quality development in 2019

China's GDP is expected to edge close to 100 trillion yuan, President Xi Jinping said in his New Year speech on Tuesday, with the per capita figure nearing 10,000 U.S. dollars.

Xi praised China's good economic performance in the past year, adding that significant breakthroughs had been achieved in the three tough battles.

Coordinated regional development further accelerated and about 340 impoverished counties and more than 10 million people have been lifted out of poverty, the president said.

Xi also mentioned several significant achievements during 2019, such as China's lunar probe Chang'e-4 landing on the far side of the Moon, the launch of the Long March-5 Y3 rocket and the opening of Beijing Daxing International Airport.

Reform and opening-up generates vigor for development

In the New Year speech, Xi said China had pressed on with reform and opening-up over the past 12 months.

He said the policy has continuously "generated vigor" for China's development across all sectors and the people are experiencing the benefits.

Xi cited several examples of progress, from reform of Party and government institutions to the establishment of Free Trade Zones, from tax cuts of more than 2 trillion yuan to lower costs for medicine and cheaper and faster internet connections.

"New changes are taking place and everywhere and the country is taking on a fresh look," Xi said.

China's national defense and military reforms

In the speech, Xi stressed China's efforts in pushing forward reforms in national defense and military systems in 2019.

A grand military parade was held in Beijing on National Day on October 1 to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC).

He meanwhile highlighted the 70th anniversary celebrations for the establishment of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy and the PLA Air Force.

Also in the past year, China hosted the 7th Military World Games, and the country's first self-developed aircraft carrier was commissioned.

"The people's army will always serve as a great wall of steel that guards our country," Xi stressed.

China's commitment to peaceful development path

President Xi reaffirmed that China would unswervingly walk along the road of peaceful development and remain a builder of world peace for the creation of a beautiful future for mankind.

He also hailed China's major diplomatic achievements over the past 12 months.

With Xi undertaking several overseas trips in 2019 and diplomatic ties now established with 180 countries, China continued to open its arms wide to embrace the world.

Four major events were hosted at home in the past year, which the president said showcased a civilized, open and inclusive China to the rest of the world.

"We have friends in every corner of the world," he declared.

China is willing to join hands with people of all countries in the world to jointly build the "Belt and Road Initiative" and push forward the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, Xi stressed.

'One Country, Two Systems' wins hearts of the people

Xi said the "One Country, Two Systems" principle is "fully applicable, achievable, and popular" as he spoke of its successful implementation in ensuring prosperity and stability in China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR).

Referring to the situation in Hong Kong SAR, Xi said prosperity and stability in the region have always pulled at the heartstrings of all people in the Chinese mainland.

"Hong Kong's prosperity and stability is the wish of Hong Kong compatriots and the expectation of our motherland."

He also delivered his sincere wishes to Hong Kong residents, stressing that a harmonious and stable society sets the premise of a sweet and peaceful homeland.