Xi signs mobilization order for training of armed forces

BEIJING, Jan. 2 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping Thursday signed a mobilization order for the training of the armed forces, the first order of the Central Military Commission (CMC) in 2020.

Issued by Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the CMC, the order stressed strengthening military training in real combat conditions.

It also asked the armed forces to maintain a high level of readiness and step up emergency and combat training.

The order required strengthened joint command in training. It also stressed integrating new forces into the joint operations system.

Force-on-force training should also be strengthened and the evaluation system should be improved, according to the order.