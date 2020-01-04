Senior Chinese military official stresses sci-tech progress for strong military

BEIJING, Jan. 3 (Xinhua) -- A senior Chinese military official Friday called on scientific and technological experts in the military to take the lead in developing the army with science and technology and make greater contributions to building a strong military.

Zhang Youxia, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and vice chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks when meeting with newly selected academicians of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Chinese Academy of Engineering, the country's two top science institutions, from the military.

Zhang stressed accelerated efforts to increase the contribution rate of science and technology to combat capability.

He asked sci-tech experts in the military to develop unshakeable confidence, tackle difficulties and scale new heights in military science and technology.

Zhang also emphasized the achievement of more breakthroughs in sci-tech innovation and the cultivation of high-caliber innovative talents.