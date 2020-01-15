China's 6th military medical expert team heads for Ethiopia

By Luo Yang

CHONGQING, Jan. 15 -- Nine members of the 6th Chinese military medical expert team to Ethiopia left Chongqing for Addis Ababa, capital of eastern Africa’s Ethiopia for a one-year military medical assistance mission on Jan. 13, 2020.

Chinese military medical experts have been implementing medical assistance tasks to Ethiopia for six years. This year marks the first time for the elite military doctors from multiple hospitals to jointly carry out the mission.

The nine team members come from five military hospitals, covering seven medical departments including neurosurgery, maxillofacial surgery, cardiovascular medicine and critical care medicine.

They will conduct clinical treatment, personnel training and technical assistance mainly at the General Hospital of Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) upon arrival.