Aircraft carrier inspires series of creative products

A worker shows a product based on the badge of China's first fully homegrown aircraft carrier Shandong. [Photo/China State Shipbuilding Corporation]

Creative products inspired by China's first fully homegrown aircraft carrier, Shandong, were unveiled at a launch event at the Military Museum of the Chinese People's Revolution in Beijing on Tuesday.

A collection of the creative goods — including badge- and emblem-themed souvenirs, ball caps, model kits and silver pendants — were donated to the museum at the event.

The aircraft carrier, named after the eastern province of Shandong, was commissioned to the People's Liberation Army Navy on Dec 17.

The creative goods were designed by China Shipbuilding Culture and Technology Co, a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation. The company set about designing the carrier's badge and emblem and developing creative goods inspired by the vessel a few years ago.

The badge and emblem of the Shandong were created by a team of designers of the post-90s generation, led by Xie Dahuan. The team spent two and a half years from the first draft to the final product -- the 28th version, said Xie, the chief designer.

More creative products inspired by the aircraft carrier will be created, Xie said.

"We will gradually expand our product line to include dolls, stationery and cutlery, keeping creative goods modern and fashionable," he added.