Defense Ministry holds Spring Festival reception



Chinese Ministry of National Defense holds a reception to greet the upcoming Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year in Beijing on January 17, 2020. (mod.gov.cn/photo by Fan Xianhai)



BEIJING, Jan. 17 -- Chinese Ministry of National Defense held here a reception to greet the upcoming Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year on Friday. Nearly 260 guests including military attaches and their spouses from more than 80 countries attended the reception upon invitation.

Defense Minister Wei Fenghe, who is also member of the Central Military Commission (CMC) and state councilor, Li Zuocheng, Miao Hua and Zhang Shengmin, who are also CMC members, attended the reception.

At the beginning of the reception, a leader of the CMC’s International Military Cooperation Office delivered a speech on behalf of the Chinese side.

He said in his speech that in the past year, the Chinese military fully implemented Xi Jinping’s thought on socialism with Chinese characteristics for a new era and Xi Jinping’s thought on building a strong military, and guided by the Party's goal of strengthening the military in the new era, the whole military focused the strength on war preparedness and reform and innovation, taking new steps in the cause of building a strong military.

By holding high the banner of peace, development, cooperation and win-win, China pushes forward the efforts of building a community with a Shared future for mankind, he said.

In 2020, the Chinese military will firmly safeguard China's sovereignty, security and development interests, faithfully implement the vision of a community with a shared future for mankind, actively fulfill the international responsibilities of the military of a major country, comprehensively advance international military cooperation in the new era and continuously deepen exchange and cooperation with militaries to jointly cope with risks and challenges and maintain peaceful development, he stated in the speech.

Mr. Perry, Zambian defense attaché to China and head of the delegation of foreign military attaches to China delivered a speech on behalf the foreign side. He expressed appreciation for the contributions made by the Chinese military in maintaining world peace and development. He also wished China finishing the building of a moderately prosperous society in all respects as scheduled and the Chinese military making new achievements in the modernization drive.

Leaders from the CMC departments, Beijing-based major units of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army and the Chinese People’s Armed Police Force attended the reception.



