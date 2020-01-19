Military to continue mission in 2020

The Chinese military will resolutely safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests and continue to deepen exchanges with foreign militaries this year, a national defense official said at the 2020 New Year Reception held in Beijing on Friday.

The reception was hosted by China's Ministry of National Defense to celebrate the approaching Chinese New Year, which will arrive next Saturday. Nearly 260 military attaches to China and their spouses from more than 80 countries attended the event.

Major General Ci Guowei, director of the Office for International Military Cooperation at the Central Military Commission, said the People's Liberation Army has advanced military reforms and innovation and delivered solid work in 2019.

In the past year, the PLA has been a builder of world peace, contributed to world development and maintained the international order to achieve common security. It has held high the banners of peace, development and cooperation to push forward the construction of a community of shared future for mankind, he said.

He added attaches to China have served as bridges and made active efforts in strengthening bilateral military ties in 2019.

Ci said in the new year the Chinese military will resolutely safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests, and comprehensively promote international military cooperation.

"We will continue to deepen exchanges and cooperation with foreign militaries and actively respond to risks and challenges to maintain peaceful development," he said.