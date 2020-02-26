Militiaman drives truckload of supplies to ensure front line necessities



Wang Qinglin is a 46-year-old militiaman who drove from Xuzhou in East China's Jiangsu province to Huoshenshan Hospital in Wuhan, Central China's Hubei province, on Feb 25, 2020. [Photo by Su Feng/ chinadaily.com.cn]

Wang Qinglin, a 46-year-old militiaman, drove from Xuzhou in East China's Jiangsu province to Huoshenshan Hospital in Wuhan on Tuesday to deliver 50,000 diapers.

Diapers are necessary for medics working on the front line, the group tries their best to ensure all resources get to the medics, said Mao Hongshan, office director of the leading group of Epidemic Prevention and Control of Hubei Military Region.



Mao Hongshan, (first from left), office director of the leading group of Epidemic Prevention and Control of Hubei Military Region, hands the truck full of diapers to Huoshenshan Hospital in Wuhan, Central China's Hubei province, on Feb 25, 2020. [Photo by Su Feng/ chinadaily.com.cn]