Chinese military issues notice on honoring personnel deceased against the COVID-19 outbreak

Members of the medical team of the Second Military Medical University work at Hankou Hospital in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 27, 2020. The medical team from the Second Military Medical University helps Hankou Hospital on problems concerning the capability of the hospital and the serious shortage of medical staff. The medical team plans to set up respiratory wards and two 78-bed wards at Hankou Hospital. (Photo by Dong Yuchao/Xinhua)

By Mei Shixiong and Sun Shaolong

WUHAN, Feb. 18 -- Recently，the Ministry of Veterans Affairs and the Political Work Department of the Central Military Commission (CMC) jointly issued a notice on honoring personnel who died in the fight against the novel coronavirus pneumonia (COVID-19) outbreaks.

According to the notice, the deceased medics and epidemic prevention workers who got infected with novel coronavirus and died during their direct contact with the patients to be investigated or confirmed, and sample collection, diagnosis, treatment, nursing, etc., shall be assessed and approved as martyrs.

The notice required that the assessment should be carried out based on the Regulations on Honoring Martyrs. Non-military personnel participating in epidemic prevention and control shall be assessed by respective provincial government where the dispatched unit is located. Service members and civilian employees of the army shall be assessed by relevant military departments in accordance with relevant regulations.

The notice emphasized that it is incumbent to implement the preferential treatment policy, timely release the martyrs' reward and pensions, carry out condolences activities and psychological counseling for their families, and properly solve their practical difficulties.

The notice also asked localities to find and spread the outstanding deeds and stories of martyrs in the combat against epidemic, so that more people will remember them.