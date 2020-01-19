Chinese peacekeepers help build school sports ground in Lebanon

Malik Hamid (L), principal of the Al-Majadel School, and Zhu Jun, captain of the 18th Chinese peacekeeping engineer contingent to Lebanon, jointly unveil the a school sports ground named China-Lebanon Peace Square at the Al-Majadel School in the Town of Al-Majadel in southeast Lebanon on January 16. (Photo by Peng Xi)

BEIRUT, Jan.19 -- A multi-functional sports field named China-Lebanon Peace Square and built by the Chinese peacekeepers to Lebanon was put into use at the Al-Majadel School in Town of Al-Majadel in southeast Lebanon on January 16.

A launching ceremony was held on that day. Representatives from Chinese peacekeeping troops, Force Commander Civil-Military Cooperation (FC CIMIC) unit of United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), education department of local government and the Al-Majiadi school attended the ceremony.

Al-Majiadi school is a public school, founded in 1996, with more than 670 students. In 2006, the outbreak of the war between Lebanon and Israel dilapidated the buildings and facilities of the school. Then, the UNFIL ascertained the school as a target unit in need of assistance. Up to now, the Chinese peacekeepers have provided humanitarian assistance to the school for many times.

The principal of Al-Majiadi school said at the ceremony that lack of money and manpower had scuppered their plan to build the sports ground. “Then we seek help from the Chinese peacekeeping engineer contingent and they responded to us with quick action,” he recalled, “Without Chinese peacekeepers’ assistance, the ground cannot be built. So I’d like to extend our sincerest gratitude to them.”

Tasked by the FC CIMIC in last August, the 18th Chinese peacekeeping engineer contingent to Lebanon set out rebuilding a sports ground for the school. Within six months, Chinese peacekeepers completed building a multi-functional sports ground that integrates a standard basketball court, an approximately 600-square-meter sunshade and a parking lot. The Chinese peacekeepers also helped renovate the school's doors, windows, walls and desks. To express their gratitude to Chinese peacekeepers, the school named its new sports ground as China-Lebanon Peace Square.

Since its deployment to Lebanon at the end of May 2019, the 18th Chinese peacekeeping multi-functional engineer contingent has completed 29 engineering construction tasks assigned by UNIFIL Headquarters. They demonstrated the good image and quality of the Chinese service members and are highly praised by foreign peacekeeping troops and local people.