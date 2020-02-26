PLA offers free life insurance for medics fighting COVID-19

By Lai Yuhong and He Shujun

WUHAN, Feb. 26 -- In coordination with relevant financial institutions, the Joint Logistic Support Force (JLSF) under China’s Central Military Commission (CMC) will provide free life insurance for the military medical personnel fighting in the frontline of COVID-19 prevention and control.

Based on the actual situation, the financial system of JLSF introduced an exclusive insurance program that fully covers all military medical personnel participating in the epidemic prevention and control, including active-duty officers and soldiers, civilian personnel and workers employed by the military.

At present, the financial system of JLSF has aligned and negotiated with state-owned banks for the details of the program. The insured would enjoy high claims in the event that they die of an accident or of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Those who are hospitalized with COVID-19 would also enjoy daily hospitalization allowance and subsidies during treatment.