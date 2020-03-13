Xi says nation will overcome virus outbreak

Xi Jinping meets with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in Beijing, April 8, 2018. [Photo/Xinhua]

China will definitely defeat the novel coronavirus outbreak and achieve its economic and social development goals, President Xi Jinping said on Thursday.

Xi made the remark in a phone conversation with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Xi noted that since the outbreak of the disease, Guterres had expressed sympathy in a letter to him. He added that the UN leader had spoken highly of China's prevention and control measures, and expressed support for China's efforts to fight against the disease.

Xi expressed gratitude to Guterres. He said that thanks to the great efforts made by the Chinese people, the disease prevention and control situation is progressing well, production is being restored at a fast pace and people's livelihoods are being safeguarded.

China will maintain its prudent measures on disease prevention and control, and push forward with work on economic and social development at the same time, Xi said, adding that he is confident of final victory in the battle against the disease.