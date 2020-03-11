PLA Army to host "Crossing Obstacles 2020" land-based unmanned system competition

The picture shows the unmanned off-road platform Longma II at the 12th China International Aviation & Aerospace Exhibition (Airshow China) in Zhuhai on November 6, 2018. The platform had won the first place in the event of high-mobility transportation in mountain terrain at the "Crossing Obstacles 2018" land-based unmanned system competition held in September 2018. (Photo by Yang Tiehu)

BEIJING, Mar. 11 -- The Armament Department of the Chinese PLA Army will host "Crossing Obstacles 2020" land-based unmanned system competition between the coming September and October, in a bid to further promote the innovation and development of the PLA Army’s unmanned system equipment.

The competition will be open to research teams and individuals from domestic universities, research institutes and enterprises. Further information can be found on the PLA Weaponry & Equipment Acquisition Information Network (http://www.weain.mil.cn/). Registration will be officially accepted from April to May after the announcement of the competition guide is published.

It is learned that the competition will comprise two parts, for ground and water vehicles separately.

The ground competition will include 15 events, such as unmanned vehicle reconnaissance, assault and patrol, materials loading and unloading, mobile power-supply, formation maneuver in the field, and high-mobility transportation in mountain terrain. Furthermore, events of mobile support of bionic robot, air-ground coordinated reconnaissance and strike of cluster unmanned systems, and underground unmanned system reconnaissance and search are also included.

In addition, high-level forum and equipment exhibitions will be carried out at the same time.

Initiated in September 2014, the "Crossing Obstacles" land-based unmanned system competition is conducted every two years, aiming to facilitate the transformation and application of relative scientific and technological innovations of unmanned ground system and provide strong support for the transformation and development of the PLA Army.