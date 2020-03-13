PLA Eastern Theater Command sends medical assistance team to Xizang

Members of a medical assistance team from the General Hospital of the PLA Eastern Theater Command pose for a group photo at the airport’s departure lounge on March 11 before leaving for Xizang Autonomous Region for providing medical assistance.

NANJING, Mar. 13 -- A medical assistance team of the General Hospital of the Chinese PLA Eastern Theater Command (ETC) in Nanjing of east China’s Jiangsu Province departed for southwest China’s Xizang (Tibet) Autonomous Region on March 11 to carry out a six-month medical assistance mission in the People's Hospital of Amdo County.

This team is the 19th medical assistance team sent by the General Hospital to assist Xizang. This time, taking into consideration the actual needs in the prevention and control of COVID-19, the well-experienced team members have carried 5, 000 protective masks with them and will contribute to the prevention and control of COVID-19 in Xizang, and local hospital’s talent team building.

Since 2001, the PLA ETC General Hospital has donated medical equipment and more than eight million RMB yuan（equivalent to USD 1.1 million） of financial assistance to the Amdo County People's Hospital. The medical assistance teams of the General hospital have accumulatively received more than 4,000 Xizang compatriots and trained 80 Xizang doctors. It is learnt that, thanks to the PLA ETC General Hospital’s help, the Amdo County People's Hospital is expected to complete the Class-B secondary hospital reviewing procedures by June this year.

In addition, the members of medical assistance team cover 12 departments including emergency medicine, orthopedics, anesthesia, obstetrics and gynecology, neurology, pediatrics, otolaryngology, etc., and over half of them have senior professional titles.