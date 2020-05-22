Liaison office of China's central gov't in HKSAR says national legislative session's agenda on HKSAR imperative

HONG KONG, May 22 (Xinhua) -- The Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) said Friday that the ongoing national legislative session's agenda on the HKSAR is an imperative move to close the legal loopholes in the SAR concerning national security.

The deliberation by China's national legislature of a draft decision on establishing and improving the legal system and enforcement mechanisms for the HKSAR to safeguard national security is fundamental to ensuring that "one country, two systems" principle goes steady and far, said a spokesperson of the office.

The move fully reflects the strong will and firm determination of the central government to safeguard national security. It also fully demonstrates the resolute defending of and utmost care for the overall interests of Hong Kong and the fundamental wellbeing of Hong Kong compatriots, the spokesperson said.

Since the illegal "Occupy Central" movement in 2014 and the unrest in Hong Kong following the proposed ordinance amendments in 2019, the opposition in Hong Kong and local radical separatists have collaborated with external forces to bring severe challenges to the practice of the "one country, two systems" principle, gravely threatening national security, said the spokesperson.

Hong Kong is facing the gravest situation since its return, said the spokesperson, noting that the "one country, two systems" principle is in danger of being derailed.

For the HKSAR, safeguarding national security is an integral part of the "one country, two systems" principle, the spokesperson said, calling it a must instead of a choice.

It is the original mission of the "one country, two systems" principle to uphold national unity and maintain lasting prosperity and stability in Hong Kong, neither of which can be dispensable, the spokesperson said.

Hong Kong's deficiency of legislation on national security after returning is an important cause of the current grave and complex situation in the city, the spokesperson stressed, noting that some people in Hong Kong have colluded with international anti-China forces and "Taiwan independence" forces, in a bid to turn Hong Kong into an independent or semi-independent political entity.

A small number of political radicals have attempted to hold 7.5 million Hong Kong people hostage against their interests and persisted in pushing Hong Kong to a dead end, which the central government will by no means just stand by and do nothing about, the spokesperson said.

The legislation on national security in Hong Kong targets acts that threaten national security, such as secessionist, subversive and terrorist activities and interference from foreign countries and overseas forces. It only targets a tiny number of suspects for the crime of endangering national security, while the law-based freedom of speech, of the press, of publication and of assembly enjoyed by the general public will not be disturbed, their daily lives will not be affected and the security of their property will continue to be protected, the spokesperson stressed.

The central government's principles and policies for Hong Kong have always served the purpose of ensuring the correct implementation of the "one country, two systems" principle as well as the long-term prosperity and stability of Hong Kong, the spokesperson noted.