PLA sends supplies to help militaries in 12 countries combat COVID-19

BEIJING, May 13 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) on Tuesday and Wednesday sent COVID-19 prevention and control supplies, including protective gowns and face masks, at the request of military forces from 12 different countries.

The countries are Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei, Thailand, Pakistan, Nepal, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan.

The PLA vowed to strengthen international cooperation with the defense authorities and militaries of other countries to fight COVID-19.