Chinese, Kuwaiti military medical experts exchange experiences in fighting COVID-19

KUWAIT CITY, June 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese military medical experts on Tuesday held a videoconference with Kuwaiti military officials and counterparts to exchange experiences in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

The conference, hosted by the Medical Service Directorate of the Logistic Support Department of China's Central Military Commission, was attended by military officials and experts from the Kuwait Army's Medical Services Authority and Jaber Al-Ahmad Armed Forces Hospital, as well as Kuwaiti experts in epidemic prevention and control.

At the conference, the two sides briefed each other on the army's participation in the COVID-19 prevention and control.

The medical experts from both sides also exchanged experiences on epidemic prevention and control, diagnostic testing, clinical treatment, and vaccine research and development.

The Chinese experts focused on the treatment of typical cases of COVID-19 as well as the prevention and control measures taken in the hospitals. They also answered all the questions from their Kuwaiti counterparts.

Xue Chuanlai, defence attache of the Chinese Embassy in Kuwait, said that since the outbreak of the coronavirus, the two countries have been working together to fight the coronavirus, reflecting the strategic level of the bilateral relations.

This conference is the first important action taken by the two armies to enhance epidemic prevention cooperation, Xue noted.

"I hope that the two armies will take this conference as an opportunity to further strengthen cooperation in various fields such as medical treatment, so as to achieve more fruitful results," he added.

The Kuwaiti side hailed the tremendous efforts and important achievements made by the Chinese army in the fight against the pandemic, while expressing gratitude to China for sharing the anti-coronavirus experiences.