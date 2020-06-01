Chinese peacekeepers play valuable role

The first echelon of the 16th Chinese peacekeeping construction and engineer detachment to Lebanon prepares to board a chartered flight at the Bao'an International Airport in Shenzhen of south China's Guangdong Province on May 17, 2017. (81.cn/ Peng Xi)

By Wang Jiangang

BEIJING, June 1 -- “Chinese peacekeepers， including civilian, military and police， have played a valuable role in several UN operations over the past 30 years, and I commend them for their service under the blue flag,” said Jean-Pierre Lacroix of France, United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations, in a written interview on May 28.

“I extend my gratitude to all the Chinese peacekeepers past and present on the occasion of the International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers, which we mark on May 29 each year,” said Lacroix.

Lacroix said that China ranks eighth among the top 10 troop-contributing countries, with more than 2,500 Chinese peacekeepers currently serving in UN peace operations at present, and he is grateful for their dedication.

China has participated in UN peacekeeping operations for 30 years since China first sent five PLA military observers to the UN Truce Supervision Organization (UNTSO) in April 1990.

Over the past 30 years, it has sent more than 40,000 peacekeepers to participate in 25 UN peacekeeping operations. As a permanent member of the UN Security Council, China is the main troop-contributing country and the second-largest contributor to the UN’s peacekeeping budget. Because of strict discipline, excellent quality, hard work, and the record of “zero repatriation for disciplinary reasons”, all Chinese peacekeepers have been awarded the UN Peacekeeping Medal.

Over the decades, Chinese peacekeepers have participated in a wide range of missions and in a number of important capacities, ranging from medical and engineering contingents, to the police and infantry units, Lacroix noted.

Noting that UN Peacekeeping is a unique global partnership, he said that “we look forward to continuing this partnership with all stakeholders.”