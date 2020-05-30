UNIFIL awards Chinese woman for exceptional role in peacekeeping in S. Lebanon

BEIRUT, May 29 (Xinhua) -- The UN Interim Forces in Lebanon (UNIFIL) awarded a Chinese female major on Friday for her work to integrate a gender perspective into the military functions, the UNIFIL said in a statement.

UNIFIL Chief Stefano Del Col presented Major Yuan Xin of UNIFIL's Chinese contingent with the UN Certificate of Recognition award on behalf of the UN peacekeeping chief Jean-Pierre Lacroix.

"I am particularly pleased to recognize the achievements of Maj Xin today in her role in the area of demining, a vital component of operational effectiveness and protection of civilian," Del Col said.

Del Col made the statement on the occasion of the International Day of UN Peacekeepers held at the UNIFIL's headquarters in Naqoura, which paid tribute to the contribution of uniformed and civilian personnel and honored more than 3,900 peacekeepers who lost their lives serving under the UN flag around the world since 1948.

This year, the UN peacekeeper's day marks the 20th anniversary of the adoption of the Security Council Resolution 1325 on women, peace and security and commemorates the key role of women in peacekeeping.

"I would like to express my great pride for the immense contribution of female peacekeepers at UNIFIL," said Major General Del Col.

He commended all UNIFIL personnel for their "exceptional service and hard work" in ensuring that the UN Mission continues to carry out its operational activities 24/7 and delivers on its mandate even under "these most trying of circumstances."

"This year, the challenges and threats faced by our peacekeepers are even greater than ever. Despite the risk of COVID-19, they are continuing their operations and supporting the governments and the local populations," he said.

In December 2002, the UN General Assembly designated May 29 as the International Day of UN Peacekeepers in order to pay tribute to the professionalism, dedication and courage of all the men and women serving in uniform and as civilians in UN peacekeeping operations, and honor the memory of those who have lost their lives for peace.

The global theme of this year's observance is "Women in Peacekeeping: A Key to Peace."