"Taiwan independence" attempts doomed to failure: Spokesperson of military delegation to NPC

BEIJING, May 26 -- It was pointed out in this year’s government work report that the major principles and policies on work related to Taiwan shall be kept, and any separatist activities seeking “Taiwan independence” be resolutely opposed and deterred. Wu Qian, spokesperson of Delegation of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) and People's Armed Police Force (PAP) to the third session of the 13th National People’s Congress (NPC), said in an interview on Tuesday that any attempt to seek “Taiwan independence” and resist reunification with force is doomed to failure.

When asked for comment on US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s recent congratulation on Taiwan leader’s inauguration and US state department’s approval of arms sales to Taiwan, Wu Qian stressed that Taiwan is an integral part of China, and Taiwan question is China’s internal affair that bears on China's core interests and the national feelings of the 1.4 billion Chinese people, and brooks no external interference.

Wu said that the US’ movements are downright wrong and hazardous that gravely violate the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiqués, seriously interfere in China's internal affairs, severely jeopardize the development of relations between the two countries and the two militaries and undermine the peace and stability across the Taiwan straits.

National rejuvenation and reunification is an irresistible trend and meets the aspiration of Chinese people. At present, the cross-Strait relations are complex and grave, as the Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority refuses to recognize the 1992 Consensus, attempts to raise their status by bonding with foreign forces, and seeks “Taiwan independence” with force. This kind of behavior is against the overall national interest, gravely damage the well-being of compatriots in Taiwan and the basic interests of Chinese nation, and will destined to be a stigma of history, Wu denounced.

“It must be noted that no one, no organization or political party is allowed to separate any part of Chinese territory from China at any time by any means,” Wu reiterated.

The Chinese People’ Liberation Army has firm will, full confidence and adequate capability to thwart foreign forces' interferences in all manifestations and “Taiwan independence” attempts, and will take all necessary measures to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and protect regional peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, Wu stated.