China strengthens lawmaking to safeguard veterans' rights and interests

By Mei Shixiong and Sun Shaolong

BEIJING, June 19 -- The draft of the Veteran's Support Law was submitted to the 19th session of the Standing Committee of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) for deliberation for the first time on June 18. This draft focuses on the issues of general concern for veterans and is committed to improving the existing policy to better safeguard their legitimate rights and interests.

The draft consists of 10 chapters and 77 articles, covering the retirement handover, resettlement, education and training, employment, preferential treatment and recognition of veterans.

The draft stipulates that for the demobilized officers and soldiers who are qualified to be transferred to civilian jobs, the administrative organs, non-governmental organizations, public institutions and state-owned enterprises shall accept them and provide with staffing. For veterans who seek jobs or self-employment, the draft has strengthened support for their businesses, and the relevant departments are also required to give preferential support and recruitment policies.

In terms of education and training, the draft stipulates that the troops would arrange skills training or continuing education courses for the military members before they are demobilized. Colleges and universities would enroll veterans by means of separate plans and separate enrollment. And those veterans who used to be college students before enlistments would enjoy relevant preferential policies in enrollment and re-entry to the school yards.

Improving preferential treatment and recognition for veterans is also one of the main contents of the draft. The draft specifies that veterans shall enjoy preferential treatment in social insurance, housing, medical care and transportation. Veterans who have received commendations and awards during their active service shall enjoy a corresponding treatment in accordance with regulations after retiring.

Besides, the draft has clarified the basic principles and management and supervision systems for the work for veterans. The draft emphasizes the necessity of effectively protecting the lawful rights and interests of veterans. The competent department of work for veterans should provide support for the maintenance of their legitimate rights and interests, and relevant public legal service agencies shall provide necessary assistance according to law.