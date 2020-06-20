Chinese lawmakers deliberate draft law on support for veterans

BEIJING, June 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese lawmakers held group deliberations on Friday afternoon to review a draft law on support for veterans at the ongoing session of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee.

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, attended the deliberations.

The veterans have made important contributions to the building of China's national defense and the military, and constitute an important force in the drive of socialist modernization, said the legislators, stressing the vital importance of the work on veterans affairs.

The draft law will provide a legal guarantee for the work, protect the veterans' legitimate rights and interests, and make military service an occupation that enjoys public respect, the legislators added.

During the group deliberations, the legislators also reviewed items proposed to be voted on at the session.