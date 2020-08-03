China-Kazakhstan military cooperation fruitful: ambassador

Kazakh armed forces soldiers stand guard at a checkpoint in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, March 18, 2020. (Photo by Kalizhan Ospanov/Xinhua)

NUR-SULTAN, Aug. 1 (Xinhua) -- Cooperation between the armed forces of China and Kazakhstan is developing steadily in a healthy and reliable manner, which corresponds to the comprehensiveness and strategic importance of bilateral relations, Chinese Ambassador to Kazakhstan Zhang Xiao told Kazakh media on Saturday.

On the occasion of the 93rd anniversary of the founding of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) of China, the ambassador said the two sides have conducted military exchanges, competitions and training, and closely cooperated on the fight against terrorism, separatism and extremism, as well as "color revolutions" in the region.

Their cooperation has protected the key interests of the two countries and contributed to the security, stability and prosperity of the region, said Zhang.

Zhang said China is ready to work with Kazakhstan to fully implement the consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries and strengthen cooperation in the military sphere.

Zhang added that on the global fronts, the PLA has participated in international peacekeeping and humanitarian rescue operations, and it has been promoting non-proliferation efforts and responding to global security challenges.

As the COVID-19 pandemic rages, the PLA has exchanged epidemic prevention and control experience with and provided aid to the armed forces of over 20 countries, Zhang added.