Chinese MND: US report on China full of Cold War mentality

BEIJING, Sept. 2 -- The Chinese military has expressed opposition to the Military and Security Developments Involving the People’s Republic of China 2020, an annual report released by the U.S. Department of Defense.

In response to press question on Wednesday, the information bureau of the Chinese Ministry of National Defense (MND) said the U.S. report is full of the zero-sum Cold War mentality.

The report exaggerates the so-called “Chinese military threat”, distorts China's defense policy and military strategy, smears China’s military modernization development, defense expenditure and nuclear policy, and provokes cross-strait confrontation and intensifies tensions across the Taiwan Strait, which are extremely wrong, said the bureau.

The Chinese side is resolutely opposed to the report and will make further response depending on the situation, the bureau announced.