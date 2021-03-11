Military deputies suggest strengthening national defense education in new era

By Chen Bei, Zhang Jun andYan Liang

BEIJING, Mar. 11 -- Strengthening national defense education and building a strong national defense power has become a hot topic for military deputies attending the fourth session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC). National defense education needs to improve its quality and efficiency in the face of profound changes in the national security environment, military deputies said.

Deputy Qiu Yuechao, commander of the PLA Shandong Provincial Military Command, found that being in a relatively stable and peaceful environment for a long time leads to a weakened awareness of being prepared for danger in peacetime. There are malicious distortions of the truth on the Internet, and some people still slander and belittle heroes, violating the bottom line of respecting heroes and promoting righteousness. These phenomena are worrying and we need to stay vigilant.

To this end, Deputy Qiu suggested that national defense education should be integrated into the national security system. And the Party’s centralized and unified leadership over national defense education should be strengthened, and carried out by the publicity departments at all levels.

“Strengthening national defense education in minority and border areas is not only necessary to ensure the security of border areas, but also meets the needs of national unity and national defense.” Lama Xinggao , deputy minister of the United Front Work Department under the Yunnan Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), has been paying attention to the national defense education in minority and border areas for many years.

Deputy Lama suggested fully tapping the advantages of military and cultural resources in the border areas of Yunnan, for example, taking the battlefield ruins as the the educational sites in a bid to strengthen the patriotism and awareness of national defense among ethnic minorities.

Deputy Yang Xiangguo, commander of a border defense battalion with the Shannan Military Sub-Command under the PLA Tibet Military Command , set his eyes on the national defense education for local youths. “The local youths in border areas are the new generation of border defense. Only by making more youths understand the cause of border defense and approach the service members in person, could their enthusiasm for national defense and support for the military be further enhanced,” said Yang.

“Service members from ethnic minorities in the plateau area are strong, hardworking and excellent at military skills. They have good performance in anti-hypoxia and overload training,” Yang introduced. “In addition, they can make good use of language and cultural advantages and play an important role in strengthening military-civilian relations, promoting national unity and supporting local construction.”

Deputy Yang suggested that masses in border areas, especially the young people, should be encouraged to visit the outposts and military training fields. The militias’ participation in patrols and military training should also be intensified. Through interactive, experiential and participatory education methods combined with real experiences at combat posts, would the national defence awareness be deeply rooted in the people’s hearts, said Yang.