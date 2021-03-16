Xi stresses healthy growth of platform economy, efforts for carbon peak and neutrality

BEIJING, March 15 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping on Monday stressed efforts to promote the regulated, healthy and sustainable development of the platform economy and incorporate the peaking of carbon emissions and carbon neutrality into the overall layout of building an ecological civilization.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks at the ninth meeting of the Central Committee for Financial and Economic Affairs. He is also head of the committee.

The development of China's platform economy is now at a critical stage and more should be done to improve the weak links, create an environment for innovation, resolve prominent problems, and promote its regulated, healthy and sustainable development, Xi noted.

To peak carbon emissions and achieve carbon neutrality is an extensive and profound systemic reform for the economy and society, and should be incorporated into the overall layout of building an ecological civilization, Xi said.

He called for a spirit of perseverance in achieving the goals of peaking carbon emissions by 2030 and achieving carbon neutrality by 2060.

Other Chinese leaders Li Keqiang, Wang Huning and Han Zheng attended the meeting.

Attendees were briefed on measures for the healthy development of the platform economy, as well as strategies and major measures to bring the carbon emissions to a peak and achieve carbon neutrality.

To build the national competitive strengths, China will establish and improve the platform economy governance system, giving equal importance to development and regulation, amid efforts to boost fair competition, fight monopoly and prevent the disorderly expansion of capital, the meeting said.

It stressed the role of industrial Internet platforms in transforming traditional businesses and boosting advanced manufacturing.

China will build a clean, low-carbon, safe and efficient energy system, control the total use of fossil fuels and take action to shift to alternative energy sources, the meeting said.

The country will deepen the reform of its power system, build a power network based on new energy, reduce pollution and carbon emissions in key industries and promote green manufacturing in the industrial sector, it said.

The meeting also called for efforts to push forward major breakthroughs in green and low-carbon technologies and accelerate the promotion and application of such technologies for reducing pollution and carbon emissions.

It has underscored improvements in policies on fiscal taxation, prices, finance, land and government procurement that are conducive to green and low-carbon development.

It is necessary to advocate a green and low-carbon lifestyle, give full play to the ecological environment, including forests, wetlands and grasslands, in increasing carbon sinks, and strengthen international cooperation on addressing climate change, the meeting said.

Peaking carbon emissions and achieving carbon neutrality is a tough battle, the meeting underscored, adding that it is also a major test for the party's capabilities in governing the country.