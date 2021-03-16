Chinese peacekeeping force to Lebanon passes UN military capability assessment

By Liu Xiongma, Huang Liming and Lei Yang

BEIRUT, Mar. 16 -- The medical detachment and the construction engineer detachment of the 19th Chinese peacekeeping forces to Lebanon passed the military capability assessment for the first quarter of 2021 conducted by the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) on March 11.

The evaluation of the medical detachment involved 102 items in seven categories, including combat training, equipment management and logistics support. The evaluation of the construction engineer detachment mainly focused on the combat readiness and the capability to conduct peacekeeping tasks.

The onsite results of the UNIFIL inspection team indicated that all the indicators of the Chinese peacekeeping force met the standards. The head of the Military Engineer Department of the UNIFIL expressed appreciation for the high-level work standards and the contributions made by the Chinese peacekeepers since their deployment.