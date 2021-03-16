Chinese defense minister holds phone talk with Mongolian counterpart

BEIJING, Mar. 16 -- Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister General Wei Fenghe held a phone talk with Mongolian Defense Minister Gursed Saikhanbayar on the morning of March 16, 2021.

General Wei Fenghe said that China’s two sessions (the annual meetings of the National People's Congress and the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference) have been successfully closed recently. The Outline of the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) for National Economic and Social Development and the Long-Range Objectives Through the Year 2035, adopted at the two sessions, maps out a blueprint for China's future development and leads China to embark on a new journey toward building a modern socialist country in an all round way. In 2020, China's epidemic prevention and control has achieved major strategic results, the achievements of China’s economic and social development have attracted worldwide attention, and the poverty alleviation program has gained complete victory.

Wei continued that China and Mongolia are friendly neighbors connected by mountains and rivers. Under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, the China-Mongolia comprehensive strategic partnership welcomes an in-depth development. Since the pandemic outbreak, China and Mongolia have been helping each other, which demonstrated the neighborhood friendship of sharing hardships together. China is willing to implement the important consensus between the leaders of the two countries with Mongolia, promote the exchanges and cooperation between the two militaries in a deepening and pragmatic manner, and jointly safeguard the regional peace and stability.

Defense Minister Gursed Saikhanbayar congratulated the successful convening of the two sessions. He introduced the governance and epidemic prevention and control of the Mongolia’s new government. “Mongolia highly valued the great achievements China has made in terms of country development and the fight against epidemic,” the defense minister said.

Saikhanbayar also thanked the Chinese government and military for their strong support and assistance. “Mongolia is willing to enhance mutual trust and close cooperation with China and push the bilateral military relations to a new level,” he stressed.