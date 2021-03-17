Transportation of PLA's spring recruits in full swing

By Sun Xingwei and Gong Zhiqing

BEIJING, Mar.17 -- 52 new recruits took the Z216 train from Xuzhou to Luoyang at 12:22 a.m. on March 16. Their departure marks that the transportation of the PLA's spring recruits this year is in full swing.

It is learnt that the transportation of this year’s spring recruits runs from March 16 to March 31 through railway, waterway and air transportation.

Among them, air transportation, mainly conducted by way of chartered flights or flight ticket purchase, focuses on transporting recruits to Tibet, Xinjiang, Qinghai, Yunnan and other areas with inconvenient railway and highway conditions, and to border areas, islands, or areas requiring more than 3 times of railway transit.

New recruits prepare to board a train in Xuzhou on March 16.

700 recruits sit in the waiting room at the Beijing West Railway Station on the morning of March 16.

700-odd new recruits finish their six-month training and head to the Ali plateau by chartered flights from March 15 to 19