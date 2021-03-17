China rejects trademark registration applications related to martyrs

By Sun Zifa

The picture shows the list of rejected applications.

BEIJING, Mar. 17 -- China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) on Monday published a notice on the rejection of 17 trademark registration applications using the term “pure love,” which was a phrase written by a Chinese martyr before his death.

According to the notice, China’s Central Military Commission (CMC) issued the first-class merit to Chen Xiangrong posthumously on February 19, 2021. The phrase “Pure love, only for the country” is a combat motto written by border defense hero Chen, which fully demonstrated the martyr’s love for the motherland and the noble sentiment of selfless dedication.

Since February 20, some enterprises and persons have submitted registration applications of the “pure love”to the Trademark Office of CNIPA for improper interests. These actions desecrated the martyr’s spirit and were likely to have a negative social impact.

Screenshot of the CNIPA website

In response to this, the CNIPA condemned the actions and decisively rejected 17 trademark registration applications, including the No. 53747825 with the term “pure love”, in accordance with the provisions of No. 8, Paragraph 1, Article 10 of the China Trademark Law, “harmful to socialist morals and customs or have other adverse effects.”