Chinese peacekeepers to Lebanon kick off new construction tasks

By Liu Xiongma and Huang Liming

BEIRUT, Mar. 18 -- Recently, the 19th Chinese peacekeeping construction engineer contingent to Lebanon kicked off a new round of construction tasks in 3 locations simultaneously, under the arrangement by the headquarters of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

As scheduled in the UNIFIL’s annual defense construction plan for 2021, the Chinese construction contingent will undertake 36 tasks, located in 15 barracks belonging to 5 troop-contributing countries, among which 13 construction sites are located near the Blue Line between Israel and Lebanon, featuring urgency, high risk and challenging operation.

Upon accepting the tasks, the contingent held a special deployment meeting in advance and headed for the sites to carry out engineering surveys.

It is learnt that the Chinese construction contingent is the only unit under the UNIFIL composed entirely of construction engineers and is mainly tasked with the quick and effective repair of UNIFIL's critical infrastructures. At the same time, it also undertakes a series of temporary engineering tasks including erecting boundary markers along the Blue Line, repairing roads and providing assistance for civil engineering.