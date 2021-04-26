Xi inspects south China's Guangxi

NANNING, April 25 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Sunday inspected south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.
In the morning, Xi went to Caiwan, a town in Quanzhou County in the city of Guilin.
Xi visited a memorial park dedicated to the Battle of the Xiangjiang River during the Long March in the 1930s, and laid a flower basket in homage to Red Army soldiers who died in the battle.
He also visited a memorial hall in the park to pay respect to revolutionary martyrs.
Xi then went to the village of Maozhushan, where he inspected progress in promoting rural vitalization and grassroots-level governance.
In the afternoon, Xi visited a section of the Lijiang River, where he learned about local efforts in the ecological conservation of the river.