Xi inspects south China's Guangxi

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits a section of the Lijiang River and learns about local efforts in the ecological conservation of the river in Yangshuo, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, April 25, 2021. Xi Jinping on Sunday inspected Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

NANNING, April 25 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Sunday inspected south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

In the morning, Xi went to Caiwan, a town in Quanzhou County in the city of Guilin.

Xi visited a memorial park dedicated to the Battle of the Xiangjiang River during the Long March in the 1930s, and laid a flower basket in homage to Red Army soldiers who died in the battle.

He also visited a memorial hall in the park to pay respect to revolutionary martyrs.

Xi then went to the village of Maozhushan, where he inspected progress in promoting rural vitalization and grassroots-level governance.

In the afternoon, Xi visited a section of the Lijiang River, where he learned about local efforts in the ecological conservation of the river.