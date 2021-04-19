Chinese military realizes oxygen supply at all posts above 3,000m

By Sun Xingwei and Wu Duoqi

BEIJING, Apr. 19 -- Recently, multi-type single-soldier devices for oxygen generation and supply such as portable oxygen generators known as “mobile oxygen stations” were distributed to China’s plateau border troops for trial use, which indicates that the Chinese PLA has realized the comprehensive coverage of oxygen supply for all its posts at altitudes over 3,000m above the sea level.

According to the head of the Health Bureau of the Logistic Support Department of the Central Military Commission (CMC), an oxygen supply system, pillared by oxygen generating packages in designated stations and supplemented by small oxygen generators and cylinders, has been basically established by the Chinese military.

In recent years, the Chinese military has given priority to the oxygen supply support for its border troops, making constant efforts to invest in the development of oxygen generation and supply facilities. As for now, the generating packages and high-pressure oxygen cabins have been installed, and the plateau oxygen vehicles, small-scale oxygen generators and cylinders have also been distributed, with the requirement of plateau troops’ oxygen inhalation being satisfied and their sense of health and happiness being further enhanced.

It is learnt that the PLA will continue to promote the development and layout of some oxygen-supply stations, as well as the technical improvement, efficiency evaluation and parameter setting of oxygen supply support measures such as oxygen vehicles, oxygen shelters, and single-soldier devices for oxygen generation and supply. This is a way of the PLA to continue to promote oxygen supply support “from peacetime to wartime, from camp to field, from fixed stations to mobile sites, and from elements to individuals”.