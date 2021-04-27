China reviews draft law on protecting status, rights and interests of military personnel

BEIJING, Apr. 26 -- The draft law on protecting the status, rights and interests of military personnel is to be reviewed on the 28th session of the Standing Committee of the 13th National People's Congress in Beijing from April 26 to 29.

The draft clearly states that the honor and reputation of military personnel are protected by law. The honors obtained by military personnel shall be life-long and must not be revoked except for statutory reasons or through statutory procedures. No organization or individual may in any way slander or derogate the honor of military personnel, insult or slander their reputation, or intentionally damage or desecrate their honorary plaques.

Besides，the draft also proposed that anyone who infringes on the legitimate rights and interests of military personnel in violating the provisions of this law, and causes property loss or other damages, as a result, must bear civil liabilities in accordance with law; wherever a violation of public security management is constituted, related penalties shall be imposed in accordance with law; and wherever a crime is constituted, criminal liabilities shall be investigated in accordance with the law.

A specific chapter on the “status of military personnel” has been added to the draft, stipulating that military personnel are members fundamental to the armed forces led by the Communist Party of China, the strong force in defending national sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity, and a key power in realizing the socialist modernization with Chinese characteristics, while correspondingly prescribing the specific duties and missions of military personnel.

In addition, the draft also proposed the protection of the special rights and interests of female military personnel. The military should reasonably arrange the tasks, rest and vacation of female members in accordance with their own characteristics and provide them with special protection in terms of fertility and health.