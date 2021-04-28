President Xi sends condolences to Indonesian president over sunken navy submarine

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday sent a message of condolences to Indonesian President Joko Widodo over the sinking of an Indonesian navy submarine recently.

In his message, Xi said he is shocked to learn that an Indonesian navy submarine has sunk in the sea, leaving many crew members aboard dead.

On behalf of the Chinese government and people as well as in his own name, Xi expressed deep condolences over the victims and extended sincere sympathies to the bereaved families.

On Saturday, the Indonesian navy confirmed its missing submarine sank off the coast of Bali, leading to the death of 53 crew members.