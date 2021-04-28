Xi extends condolences to Chad's CMT head over death of President Deby

BEIJING, April 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday sent a message of condolences to the head of Chad's transitional military council (CMT) Mahamat Idriss Deby, over the death of Chadian President Idriss Deby Itno.

In his message, Xi, on behalf of the Chinese government and people, and in his own name, expressed deep grief and extended sincere condolences to the Chadian government, people and the relatives of late President Deby.

Xi pointed out that President Deby had led the Chadian people to safeguard the national sovereign security and territorial integrity, promote national economic and social development, and strive to maintain regional peace and stability.

During his lifetime, President Deby had attached great importance to developing relations with China, actively promoted exchanges and cooperation between the two countries in various fields, and made important contributions to promoting the development of friendly and cooperative relations between China and Chad, Xi noted.

Xi said that he attaches great importance to the friendship between the peoples of China and Chad, and that China is willing to work with Chad to push forward their bilateral relations for the benefit of the two countries and their peoples.