PLA Navy organizes month-long open-sea training

BEIJING, June 7 -- Recently, a naval flotilla under the PLA Southern Theater Command successfully completed a month-long open-sea training exercise after sailing more than 6,700 nautical miles along the waters of the South China Sea, the Sulawesi Sea and the Western Pacific.

The warships participating in the training consisted of the guided-missile frigates Liuzhou (Hull 573), Suqian (Hull 504) and Jingmen (Hull 506), and the comprehensive supply ship Weishanhu (Hull 887). They coordinated and carried out more than 20 combat-oriented training subjects including the ship-borne weapon system operations, joint defense and replenishment-at-sea.

The warships sail through wind and waves in formation.

Among others, the live-fire shooting at sea, submarine-searching and anti-missile operations have been highlighted. According to the flotilla commander, the actual use of weapon systems in the ocean can not only test the performance of weapons and equipment onboard in continuous navigation but also improve the troops' abilities of commanding and coordination.

It's learnt that this open-sea training is a routine arrangement of the PLA Navy's annual training plan and also a specific measure to promote the PLA Navy's transformation and strengthen its combat readiness.

As a part of the open-sea training, the Chinese warships Liuzhou and Suqian also held a joint maritime drill with the Indonesian Navy near the waters of Jakarta.