Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent to Lebanon completes first dose COVID-19 vaccination for 2,076 persons

By Lei Yang

BEIRUT, May 20 -- As of May 18, local time, the 19th Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent to Lebanon successfully completed the first-phase vaccination against COVID-19 for a total of 2,076 people.

The vaccinated people were peacekeepers from the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), including peacekeepers sent by Cambodia, Nepal, Indonesia, and Malaysia, as well as international staff recruited by the UN from the Philippines, Morocco and Lebanon.

Furthermore, the Chinese contingent will promote the vaccination of the second dose in a coordinated way and get ready for the vaccination based on the rotation schedule and the deployment of the UNIFIL peacekeepers.