Xi stresses strong primary-level Party organizations for communities

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, talks with local people while visiting a residential community in Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province, June 7, 2021. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

XINING, June 8 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, has stressed that strong primary-level Party organizations are needed to provide good services in communities for the public.

Xi made the remarks on Monday while visiting a residential community during his inspection tour of northwest China's Qinghai Province.

Visiting the residential community in Xining, the provincial capital, Xi learned about its efforts in strengthening primary-level Party building and public services.

"Whenever I go on an inspection tour, I would visit rural villages and urban communities to see how people's lives are going," said Xi.

Xi stressed strong primary-level organizations under the Party's leadership, calling on them to offer quality community services in all aspects.