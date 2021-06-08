Chinese defense minister talks to Singaporean counterpart via video link

Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister General Wei Fenghe holds talk with Singaporean Defense Minister Ng Eng Hen via video link on June 8, 2021. (mod.gov.cn/Photo by Li Xiaowei)

BEIJING, June 8 -- Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister General Wei Fenghe holds talk with Singaporean Defense Minister Ng Eng Hen at his invitation via video link on June 8, 2021.

Gen. Wei Fenghe said that since the establishment of diplomatic relations 30 years ago China-Singapore relations have witnessed sustained and sound development. Since the outbreak of the epidemic, the two sides have worked together to help each other, demonstrating a forward-looking, strategic and exemplary nature of China-Singapore relations.

"The militaries of the two countries have maintained increasingly close contacts in recent years," Wei continued, "Both sides should maintain high-level communication, promote pragmatic cooperation, strengthen multilateral coordination and make greater contributions to the development of bilateral relations."

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of ASEAN-China dialogue relations. China is willing to work with Singapore and other ASEAN member countries to strengthen communication, properly handle differences, deepen cooperation and build a more close-knit China-ASEAN community with a shared future, said Wei.

Singaporean Defense Minister Ng Eng Hen congratulated the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China, and appreciated China's achievements in epidemic prevention and control, economic recovery, poverty reduction and alleviation, as well as its exemplary role for the world.

"The Singaporean side is willing to strengthen practical cooperation with China in various fields including defense and security, and deepen the further development of relations between the two countries and two militaries," he said.

The two sides also exchanged views on the international and regional situations and issues of common concern.